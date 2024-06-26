WATCH: New Tik Tok trend means putting onions in your coffee?

Start rolling your eyes now.

Close-up of iced coffee on table,Denver,Colorado,United States,USA (Asep Saripudin / 500px/Getty Images/500px)

By Sam

The trend supposedly takes inspiration from Chinese coffee shops and involves mixing a few spring onions into an iced coffee.

The suggested way to prepare this is with a latte.  You’ll start with those cut soring onions in the bottom of the glass, then muddle them, then add your ice & milk. Plus I suppose a few onions on top for garnish.

The reactions are mixed, as you can see below. I would have to agree with the guy who called it ‘horrific’.

@cookingpanda

Green onions with coffee?! When will this madness stop!? Who is ready for onion coffee breath? #cookingpanda #greenonions #coffeetime #coffeefirst #coffeerecipe #latterecipe #latte #tastetest #viralrecipe #trendingrecipe

♬ Little Lies - Fleetwood Mac
@goldenbrown.coffee

We’re trying to viral spring onion coffee to see if it’s worth the hype 😅 #springonion #springonioncoffee #greenonioncoffee #icedlatte #viraldrinks

♬ original sound - Golden Brown Coffee
