Thank You, Orange County Sheriff’s for Enforcing the Left Lane Law!

I’m not saying other law enforcement agencies aren’t enforcing Florida’s new left lane law, but the OCSO put out a video proving that they, at least, are taking it seriously.

As someone who drives across most of the state multiple times every year, I can say that most Florida drivers either don’t know about the new law, or just don’t care. But thankfully at least the Orange County Sheriff’s know and enforce it.

If you didn’t know, basically on any Florida road you CANNOT just drive along in the left lane like its the one you’re travelling in. You MUST use it only to pass other drivers going slower than you, and then MOVE BACK OVER for any drivers who are going faster than you.

Here’s most of what the law says:

“Upon all roadways, any vehicle proceeding at less than the normal speed of traffic at the time and place and under the conditions then existing shall be driven in the right-hand lane then available for traffic or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway except when overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction or when preparing for a left turn at an intersection or into a private road or driveway.

(3) On a road, street, or highway having two or more lanes allowing movement in the same direction, a driver may not continue to operate a motor vehicle in the furthermost left-hand lane if the driver knows or reasonably should know that he or she is being overtaken in that lane from the rear by a motor vehicle traveling at a higher rate of speed. This subsection does not apply to drivers operating a vehicle that is overtaking another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, or is preparing for a left turn at an intersection."