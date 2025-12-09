The Office Roller Coaster is the Perk I Want for 2026

roller coaster
By Ethan

I never thought this was an option, but thankfully people are awesome so it exists. This is the field of dreams ethos come true, if you build it they will come. And if an employer had an in office roller coaster as a perk I would apply there so hard. Especially if I could constantly work on the coaster...yeah I wouldn’t get jack done then either.

