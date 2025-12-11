New Port Richey Once, Briefly, Had A Topless Drive-In Burger Spot

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Benefit Cosmetics launches 'GlastonBrow', an on-the-go brows and beauty destination for festival-fanatics en route to Glastonbury 2017 on June 20, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics)

Normally you don’t hear the words topless and drive-in about the same spot, for obvious reasons. But in 1976 New Port Richey had one, for a very short time.

As reported in the Tampa Bay Times back in 2019, and shared on the Facebook page Florida History - Good, Bad, and Ugly:

In 1976, New Port Richey was a very temporary home to a topless drive-in hamburger joint lovingly monikered as “Jugs ’n’ Suds”.

“Cops, government agencies, churches and everyone else in the business of worrying about who gets naked scrambled to come up with ways to keep the firm’s ‘Double Boobie Burgers’- (no I’m not making that up)- from hitting the open market,”

The drive-in was too salacious to last very long, especially after the city passed ordinances preventing women from “baring their breasts in any public eating or drinking place.” The owner and several of his waitresses were arrested after ignoring the ordinance, and the restaurant ended up closing.

Just one week later, another Jugs ‘n’ Suds opened in an even larger location. This one did not have ”topless carhops," but it did have a platform where women could dance inside.

(Published Jun. 12, 2019)

The story continues from another website, restaurant-ingthroughhistory.com:

An “adult fast food restaurant,” is how a Florida drive-in owner referred to his business in 1976. It didn’t serve adult fast food – what would that be? Crêpes? It served hot dogs, hamburgers, beer, and, oddly, wine. The manager called it “our answer to MacDonald’s,” reflecting the fierce competition drive-ins faced from big chains in the 1970s.

The “adult” aspect: servers at the “Jugs ‘n’ Suds” drive-in were costumed only in hot pants and tassles.

However, Jugs ‘n’ Suds waitresses got very little chance to “wear” their intended costume. The drive-in met with vehement disapproval from citizens and officials of New Port Richey who insisted that the waitresses cover up. One of the restaurant’s promoters admitted that business fell off once apron-like halter tops were adopted, saying “People aren’t as interested in seeing a topless waitress with fringe on.” [pictured] In very short order the drive-in closed. A second one – without carhops — then opened in an old A&W. I don’t think it lasted long. A fantasized nationwide chain never materialized.

New Port Richey's Jugs N Suds (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1037424246643777/permalink/3054625888256926/)