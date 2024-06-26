Mimosa Festival announced for Tampa Bay this summer

That’s our kind of party.

Assortment of Colorful Brunch Cocktails, Including Mimosas and Other Fruit Concoctions Assortment of creative cocktails served at brunch at a restaurant / bar on the South Shore of Long Island. (Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond/Getty Images)

By Sam

Mark your calendars for July 21st! The Mimosa Fest is officially coming to the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo!

The festival will feature a huge selection of different mimosas to try from different vendors, plus plenty of brunch bites to pair with it! On top of all that, the vies will be perfect as DJ Swiftee brings the music.

Tickets for the event will be $15 and include one mimosa, but you can also upgrade to the VIP experience for $45. That means 3 mimosas, a brunch bite, plus other perks!

Tickets and info here!


Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

