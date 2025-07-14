Dexter & The Moonrocks Drop Clip of Black Sabbath Cover That Was Meant for a Huge (Secret) Movie

By Ethan

Dexter & the Moonrocks dropped a brief clip of their cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid that they say was meant for a huge Hollywood movie, but their song was not used. They posted that since the song wasn’t being used in the movie, they decided to release it just ahead of Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final show that was a week ago. They also said legally they couldn’t say what movie, but if you click to the next image on their Insta post you can figure it out. That and some of the comments went like “aw man we coulda had Dexter and the Minecrafts!” so there ya go!

