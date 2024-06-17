Amusement park ride leaves people stuck upside down for 30 minutes

Video went viral over the weekend of an amusement park ride in Oaks Park, Oregon that got stuck in the WORST WAY.

Naturally, the ride is called “AtmosFEAR” and had 28 people swinging on it when it got stuck in an upside down position. Riders were unfortunatley stuck that way for almost 30 MINUTES before they were able to lower the ride manually.

Luckily no one was seriously injured...probably pretty traumatized though.

WATCH here: