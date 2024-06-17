Amusement park ride leaves people stuck upside down for 30 minutes

A nightmare.

fairground rides at sunset ferris wheel and attraction in amusement park at sunset (Alberto Menendez Cervero/Getty Images)

By Sam

Video went viral over the weekend of an amusement park ride in Oaks Park, Oregon that got stuck in the WORST WAY.

Naturally, the ride is called “AtmosFEAR” and had 28 people swinging on it when it got stuck in an upside down position. Riders were unfortunatley stuck that way for almost 30 MINUTES before they were able to lower the ride manually.

Luckily no one was seriously injured...probably pretty traumatized though.

WATCH here:

@evie_s_y

I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon. Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the ipside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park! @ace #fyp #oakspark #portlandoregon

♬ original sound - evie_s_y
Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!