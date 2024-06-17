Amusement park ride leaves people stuck upside down for 30 minutes

Video went viral over the weekend of an amusement park ride in Oaks Park, Oregon that got stuck in the WORST WAY.
Naturally, the ride is called “AtmosFEAR” and had 28 people swinging on it when it got stuck in an upside down position. Riders were unfortunatley stuck that way for almost 30 MINUTES before they were able to lower the ride manually.
Luckily no one was seriously injured...probably pretty traumatized though.
WATCH here:
@evie_s_y
I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon. Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the ipside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park! @ace #fyp #oakspark #portlandoregon♬ original sound - evie_s_y