Yungblud will honor Ozzy Osbourne by performing 'Changes' at every show

Yungblud plans to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne by covering the Black Sabbath song "Changes" at every one of his shows.

The "Fleabag" rocker performed the Vol. 4 ballad at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which marked the final show by the original Sabbath lineup, as well as Ozzy's last performance ever. Just over two weeks later, on July 22, Ozzy's family announced that he'd passed away at age 76.

"To sing this song for you at an event surrounded by legends inspired by you to a crowd that loved you was truly my life's greatest honor," Yungblud writes in an Instagram post. "I vow to play this song every night for the rest of my life."

Yungblud adds that Ozzy was "my hero in every regard" and hopes he's "up there [having] a drink with Randy," referring to Ozzy's late guitar player Randy Rhoads.

"For the prince of darkness you sure brought all the light to the world," the post concludes. "I love you Ozzy."

