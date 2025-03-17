Yungblud teases new single with 9-minute runtime

Prepare yourself for over 9 minutes of new Yungblud.

The "Fleabag" rocker has announced that he'll be releasing a song called "Hello Heaven, Hello" on Tuesday. In addition to teasing that it will be the first single off his next album, Yungblud also reveals that "Hello Heaven, Hello" lasts a total of 9 minutes, 6 seconds.

You can presave "Hello Heaven, Hello" now.

Yungblud's most recent album is his 2022 self-titled effort. He's released a number of one-off singles since then, including 2024's "breakdown." and his 2023 collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes, "Happier."

