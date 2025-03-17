Yungblud teases new single with 9-minute runtime

Pinkpop Festival - Day one Didier Messens/Getty Images (Didier Messens/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Prepare yourself for over 9 minutes of new Yungblud.

The "Fleabag" rocker has announced that he'll be releasing a song called "Hello Heaven, Hello" on Tuesday. In addition to teasing that it will be the first single off his next album, Yungblud also reveals that "Hello Heaven, Hello" lasts a total of 9 minutes, 6 seconds.

You can presave "Hello Heaven, Hello" now.

Yungblud's most recent album is his 2022 self-titled effort. He's released a number of one-off singles since then, including 2024's "breakdown." and his 2023 collaboration with Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes, "Happier."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!