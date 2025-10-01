Yungblud teases 'biggest announcement to date' for North America

YUNGBLUD Yungblud on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ({Disney/{Photographer}) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud is teasing a return to North America in a big way.

The English rocker just wrapped a tour of the continent on Sept. 23 on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls and already looks to be plotting his trip back.

"USA and CANADA this FRIDAY i'm making my biggest announcement to date," Yungblud writes in a Facebook post published Tuesday.

"Still coming down from the past six weeks," he adds of his recently concluded tour. "If i was to come back soon what cities you want us to play?"

In between touring, Yungblud has been busy performing on the MTV Video Music Awards and collaborating with Aerosmith on the joint EP One More Time, due out Nov. 21. Lead single "My Only Angel" is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

