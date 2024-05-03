Yungblud shares video for "I Was Made for Lovin' You" cover

Yungblud has premiered a video for his cover of KISS' "I Was Made for Lovin' You."

The black-and-white clip features closeup footage of the "Fleabag" rocker recording his vocals in the studio while sporting sunglasses and a bandana. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

As previously reported, Yungblud put his spin on "I Was Made for Lovin' You" for the new movie The Fall Guy, starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. The film hits theaters Friday, May 3.

In other Yungblud happenings, he'll be releasing an illustrated book, You Need to Exist, and holding his own music festival, Bludfest, in August.

