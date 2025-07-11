Yungblud sets up bar tab after postponing concert in Liverpool

Drinks are on Yungblud in Liverpool.

The "Fleabag" rocker was set to perform in the English city on Friday, but had to postpone the show due to tonsillitis. To make it up to fans, he opened a tab at Liverpool's Motel Bar so that anyone who purchased a ticket to the show can get a free drink.

"I'm so sad I can't be there but at least you can be together and celebrate each other, as that's what Yungblud is also about," Yungblud writes in an Instagram Story. "Go to the bar play the tunes and have a good time. I love you."

Yungblud also postponed a show scheduled for Thursday in Scotland.

Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in August in support of his new album, Idols.

