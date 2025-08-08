Yungblud says he'll release 'another project' before he drops the second part of 'Idols '

Yungblud dropped the first part of a planned two-part album, Idols, in June. But now he says before part two comes out, he'll have yet another project to share.

Speaking to U.K publication NME, the singer born Dom Harrison says, "Idols: Part Two is still coming, but there have been some mad opportunities presented to me in the past month, so there is going to be another project in between parts one and two. America has really opened its doors to me, and there's a lot coming. What we're about to announce is wild."

Describing Part Two as "a lot darker and a lot heavier," he adds, "It's ready to come out, to be honest! But there has just been an opportunity that's come through the door that I cannot say no to. So stay tuned for that!"

Yungblud also just opened up a new London multi-purpose space called Beautifully Romanticized Accidentally Traumatized -- B.R.A.T. for short. The space, which is on London's famed music biz hub Denmark Street, is meant to serve as a store, coffeehouse, bar, poolroom, concert venue and educational center. "It's a flagship to say thank you to the people who listen to my music," he explains.

Asked if he had to talk to pop star Charli XCX -- whose album Brat took over the world last year -- about that name, he says, "No. It was so funny because I registered that company four years ago because I just loved the name 'Beautifully Romanticized Accidentally Traumatized.' I wrote that down years ago, so it's a happy coincidence. Great minds think alike."

