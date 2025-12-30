Yungblud reacts to Grammy nomination billboards outside famed LA venue

If you stop by the famed Whisky a Go Go club in Los Angeles, you'll see billboards celebrating Yungblud's Grammy nominations.

"Yungblud, a British artist, has been nominated for three Grammys in the rock category at the Grammy Awards," the billboards read.

Said nominations include Idols for best rock album, "Zombie" for best rock song and Yungblud's cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" from the Back to the Beginning concert for best rock performance.

Yungblud posted photos of the billboards to his Facebook along with the caption, "Wild."

The 2026 Grammys will air live from Los Angeles Feb. 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

In addition to possibly becoming a triple-Grammy winner, Yungblud's 2026 plans include a U.S. tour launching in May.

