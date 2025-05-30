Yungblud premieres new song, 'Zombie,' alongside Florence Pugh-starring video

Yungblud has premiered a new song called "Zombie," a track off his upcoming album, Idols.

As previously teased, the clip stars Thunderbolts* actress Florence Pugh. The Oscar nominee plays a medical professional dealing with the emotional toll of working in a hospital.

"The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before," Yungblud says. "It's about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment."

He continues, "We all want someone or something to comfort us no matter how we are right now or who we become in the future. But it's f****** scary."

You can listen to "Zombie" now and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Idols, the first installment in a planned double album, will be released June 20. It also includes the singles "Lovesick Lullaby" and "Hello Heaven, Hello."

Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.