Yungblud premieres '﻿AMERICA﻿' short film recapping US tour

Yungblud: Idols - World Tour Yungblud performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on May 01, 2026 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has premiered a short film called AMERICA recapping his recent U.S. tour.

The three-minute video includes live footage from the trek, which saw the "Zombie" artist play the biggest American shows of his career at venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

The film begins with someone offscreen telling Yungblud that the tour, which was first announced in October, had sold out in less than a minute.

"F****** hell," Yungblud replies.

You can watch AMERICA streaming on YouTube.

Yungblud's tour supported his new, two-part album, Idols. He'll play another run of U.S. dates starting in late July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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