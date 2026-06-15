Corona presents Lagoon-A-Palooza to introduce the all-new Corona Beach Club at Epperson Lagoons! Join us Saturday, June 27th at Epperson Lagoons in Wesley Chapel from 11 til 4 for Lagoon-A-Palooza!

Get ready for sun, sand, cold Cerveza, and the ultimate summer kickoff! The first 250 guests to stop by the Corona Beach Club will get a FREE Coronarita and a custom koozie. We’ll have giveaways, and DJ Ekin and Wildcard will be providing the beats!

The Corona Beach Club is inside Epperson Lagoons, and tickets are required for entry. For a limited time, get 10% off Admission with the code “Corona.” Purchase your tickets here!

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