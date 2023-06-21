Yungblud offering $20 tickets for US tour

Yungblud is offering $20 tickets to his upcoming U.S. headlining tour.

In a video posted to his Facebook, the English rocker shares, "I know a lot of you out there right now can't afford tickets to live shows, and I see it and I read it every day, and it breaks my heart."

"I don't want some one to not be able to come to a show because they can't afford it," he continues. "That just hurts, so I just said to myself I've got to try my best to do something about it."

The $20 price includes fees.

"I know a lot of you out there have paid full price for tickets, but I want to let you know that every single penny I have earned from this tour I have put back into you guys and put back into this so we can make tickets available for this price," Yungblud says. "I am not making anything off this tour now, because this is what it's about. This is what Yungblud's about: coming together, pulling together, and helping people out if they need us to."

Yungblud's tour launches June 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Regrettes will also be on the bill.

