Yungblud cancels remaining 2025 tour dates

Yungblud has canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates.

The English rocker writes in an Instagram Story that he had recently undergone voice and blood tests that "have raised some concerns."

"I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year," Yungblud says. "It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a f*** about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I've been told I have to take it seriously and I can't f*** around."

The affected U.S. dates include shows in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Cleveland. Yungblud has also dropped off the bill for Limp Bizkit's upcoming Latin American tour, and has been replaced by Bullet for My Valentine.

"My heart is broken," Yungblud says. "I don't want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you."

He also tells fans that if they sign up at the address at the link with their ticket number, he will send them "a gift."

Yungblud is scheduled to return to the road in January for a tour of Australia. His next North American tour is set to kick off in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.