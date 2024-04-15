Yungblud announces 'You Need to Exist' book

Yungblud has announced a new book called You Need to Exist.

Written and illustrated by the "Fleabag" rocker, You Need to Exist is described as an "interactive journal" featuring exclusive lyrics and artwork.

"Who are you? For most of us that is the hardest question in the world," Yungblud says. "This book is designed to help guide you on a journey to find out. To confess what you love about yourself, destroy your deepest insecurities and face your darkest fears.

He continues, "This is a book to rip, draw, burn, bury and create. A book that will end up in tatters if you do it right. This is a book of you."

You Need to Exist will be released August 15.

