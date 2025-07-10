Yungblud announces new documentary, ﻿'Are You Ready, Boy?'

Yungblud has announced a new documentary called Are You Ready, Boy?

The film follows Yungblud as he takes a trip to Berlin's Hansa Studios, which was famously used by artists including David Bowie and U2, ahead of releasing his latest album, Idols.

"I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now in this moment at the release of my most ambitious album to date," Yungblud says. "Berlin has always radiated complete unfiltered truth every time I have visited it and Hansa Studios is f****** iconic. You can feel the history in Hansa; it's in the silence between takes, the ceiling above looming over you. You're standing in the shadows of all these legends asking yourself who the f*** am I and what am I gonna [leave] behind?"

"This album forces you to look in a mirror and question who you are without compromise," he continues. "It's about comprehending what the 'Idols' in your life may have taught you but inevitably realizing that all the answers came from within you. It's about confronting legacy. Not bowing down, but standing toe-to-toe with it. Challenging it. Carrying it forward in your own way. This film is a journey. It's raw. It's uncomfortable for me to watch and I'm terrified to put it out - but I think that’s the point."

Are You Ready, Boy? will screen in cinemas worldwide on Aug. 20 and Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale July 17.

For more info, visit Yungblud.film.

Idols was released in June. Yungblud will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Yungblud also just performed at the massive Back to the Beginning concert, during which he covered Black Sabbath's "Changes." Ahead of the show, Yungblud gifted Ozzy Osbourne a handmade cross.

