Yungblud announces 2026 North American tour

Yungblud tour artwork. (Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has announced a North American headlining tour for 2026.

The headlining outing kicks off May 1 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and concludes June 13 in Atlanta. Presales begin Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YungbludOfficial.com.

Yungblud will be touring behind his latest album, Idols, which dropped in June. He's also releasing a collaborative EP with Aerosmith, featuring the single "My Only Angel," on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

