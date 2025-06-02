Young the Giant announces In the Open US tour

Young the Giant has announced a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing is dubbed the In the Open tour, named after Young the Giant's In the Open sessions, which see the band performing in fields, and by water and rocks, among other outdoor locations.

"There's something so thrilling about reimagining our music in a way that's more improvised, less controlled, and in a place you wouldn't expect," Young the Giant says. "We're hoping to bring this feeling to you in our new tour Young the Giant: In the Open. While we can't play a full set for you under a bridge or on a cliffside, we hope these beautiful intimate venues will give you the same feeling."

The In the Open tour kicks off Aug. 15 in Honolulu and concludes Oct. 7 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Cold War Kids and Saint Motel will open the opening and closing shows, respectively.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YoungtheGiant.com.

