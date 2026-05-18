Young the Giant scales ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart for first #1 hit

Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant performs at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Young the Giant's song "Different Kind of Love" has given the band a different kind of career accomplishment.

The track has reached the top of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, marking Young the Giant's first-ever #1 hit on the ranking.

Young the Giant previously peaked at #2 on Alternative Airplay with the songs "Superposition" and "It's About Time."

"Different Kind of Love" is the lead single off Young the Giant's new album, Victory Garden, which was released earlier in May.

Young the Giant will launch a U.S. tour May 24 in Las Vegas. Cold War Kids will also be on the bill for all shows, along with either almost monday or KennyHoopla, depending on the date.

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