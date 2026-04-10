Young the Giant releases new '﻿Victory Garden' ﻿song, 'Already There'

'Victory Garden' album artwork. (Fearless Records)
By Josh Johnson

Young the Giant has released a new song called "Already There," a track off the band's upcoming album, Victory Garden.

The "Cough Syrup" outfit describes "Already There" as "A song about distance, longing, and the quiet ways we stay connected to the ones we love, no matter how far we roam."

Victory Garden, the follow-up to 2022's American Bollywood, is due out May 1. It also includes the single "Different Kind of Love" and the cut "Bitter Fruit."

Young the Giant will launch a U.S. tour in May. The bill also includes Cold War Kids and almost monday.

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