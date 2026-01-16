Yellowcard shares new version of 'Bedroom Posters' featuring Good Charlotte

"Bedroom Posters" feat. Good Charlotte single artwork. (Better Noise Music)
By Josh Johnson

Yellowcard has released a new version of their song "Bedroom Posters" featuring Good Charlotte.

The original "Bedroom Posters" is featured on the "Ocean Avenue" outfit's 2025 comeback album, Better Days, which marked their first record in nine years.

"We all felt like 'Bedroom Posters' was a really special song when we were making the record," says frontman Ryan Key. "The power behind [Good Charlotte singer] Joel [Madden]'s vocals take it to an even more impactful place that can truly take you back to the bedroom where you fell in love with your favorite band for the first time."

You can watch the new Good Charlotte-assisted "Bedroom Posters" video streaming now on YouTube.

Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour in support of Better Days in May.

Good Charlotte, meanwhile, also released a long-awaited new album in 2025, Motel Du Cap, which marked their first record in seven years. They'll be launching a tour with Avenged Sevenfold in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

