Yellowcard shares new '﻿Better Days'﻿ track, 'Bedroom Posters'

'Better Days' album artwork. Better Noise Music
By Josh Johnson

Yellowcard has shared a new song called "Bedroom Posters," a track off the band's upcoming album, Better Days.

"Have you ever come back to visit your hometown and felt crushed by all the memories that led up to the day you left?" asks frontman Ryan Key. "Have you ever felt like settling down somewhere meant giving up your dream? If so 'Bedroom Posters' is for you."

You can watch the lyric video for "Bedroom Posters" on YouTube.

Better Days, due out Oct. 10, marks the first Yellowcard album in nine years. It was executive produced by blink-182's Travis Barker, who also plays drums on the record.

The Better Days lead single and title track currently sits in the top five on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour alongside A Day to Remember in September.

