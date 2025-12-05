Yellowcard announces 2026 US tour with New Found Glory & Plain White T's

Up Up Down Down tour poster. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Yellowcard has announced a 2026 U.S. tour alongside New Found Glory and Plain White T's.

The outing, dubbed the Up Up Down Down tour, begins May 6 in Atlanta and concludes June 17 in Boston.

"Every time we think this part of our career couldn't possibly get any better, somehow it does," says Yellowcard frontman Ryan Key. "The Up Up Down Down Tour arrives summer 2026 and celebrates more than 2 decades of friendship with New Found Glory and Plain White T's."

Key continues, "We already know this will be one of the most special tours we've ever been a part of. 'Ocean Avenue,' 'My Friends Over You,' AND 'Hey There Delilah' at the same show?!"

Presales begin Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit YellowcardBand.com.

Yellowcard released a new album, Better Days, in October, marking their first record in nine years. Its title track earned Yellowcard their first #1 hit on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Yellowcard supported Better Days on the Maximum Fun tour with A Day to Remember, which wrapped up in November.

