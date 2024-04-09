Yellowcard, The All-American Rejects & more playing Hawthorne Heights' Is for Lovers festivals

By Josh Johnson

Yellowcard and The All-American Rejects are among the artists playing the 2024 edition of Hawthorne Heights' Is for Lovers festivals.

Is for Lovers, which takes its name from the Hawthorne Heights song "Ohio Is for Lovers," takes place across seven locations between June and September. The closing event, dubbed Ohio Is for Lovers, will be held September 7 in Cincinnati.

Also on the lineup are Underoath, Motion City Soundtrack and Thursday, depending on the date and location.

For all the lineups and ticket info, visit IsforLoversFestival.com.

