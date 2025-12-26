The Year in Music 2025: Behold, the 'Emergence' of Sleep Token

Depending on who you ask, the face of rock and metal in 2025 may not actually play rock and metal music, and didn't even really have a face.

Sleep Token broke through in a major way in 2025 with their album Even in Arcadia, which had listeners debating what kind of band they really were, all while topping charts and selling out shows.

After building a strong following with their first three albums, especially 2023's Take Me Back to Eden, Sleep Token seemed poised to take a step into the mainstream with Even in Arcadia, their first record on a major label, RCA Records. Even still, no one was prepared for the Sleep Token fervor to come.

Even in Arcadia was announced in March alongside the release of the lead single "Emergence," which introduced newcomers to Sleep Token's habit of mashing pretty much every genre you can think of into one song. The 6 1/2-minute track blended elements of metal, alternative, pop and hip-hop, plus a saxophone solo thrown in for good measure.

Despite its lengthy run time and its hard-to-categorize sound, "Emergence" found its way onto the rock and alternative airplay charts, and even on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 — a Sleep Token career first.

Meanwhile, the U.S. arena tour that Sleep Token had announced alongside Even in Arcadia sold out six months before its kickoff in September.

When Even in Arcadia was released in May, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with the biggest week for a rock album in nearly a year. It also debuted at #1 in Sleep Token's native U.K.

Along with their genre-fluid sound, the lore of Sleep Token was enhanced by their anonymous identities, led by a masked singer known only as Vessel.

However you choose to describe Sleep Token, their fans have clearly spoken. Along with the band's commercial success, they earned nominations for the 2026 Grammys in the best metal performance and best rock song categories.

Here are some other breakout rock acts of 2025:

After earning their first radio hits and Grammy nominations thanks to their 2021 album, GLOW ON, Turnstile took another huge leap in 2025 with NEVER ENOUGH. The hardcore outfit's latest record earned them their first top-10 release on the Billboard 200 and their first #1 hit on the Alternative Airplay chart with the title track. NEVER ENOUGH was also accompanied by a visual album that premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

Yungblud had possibly the biggest year of his career, thanks in part to his viral performance of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the Back to the Beginning concert. He later paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne again following the Prince of Darkness' death with a medley alongside Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards. Yungblud and Aerosmith also released a joint EP. In 2026, Yungblud will embark on a U.S. tour in support of his latest album, Idols, which is already sold out.

Spiritbox released their much-anticipated sophomore effort, Tsunami Sea, spawning their highest-charting radio hit in the single "Perfect Soul." Frontwoman Courtney LaPlante also had a viral moment at the Grammys when she was confused for Poppy during a red carpet interview. She later teamed up with Poppy and Evanescence's Amy Lee on the single "End of You."

New faces on the alternative charts in 2025 included sombr and Role Model, who earned hits with the singles "back to friends" and "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," respectively.

