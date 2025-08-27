The xx's Oliver Sim releases new solo song, 'Obsession'

By Josh Johnson

Oliver Sim of The xx has released a new solo song called "Obsession."

"I'm genuinely obsessed with this song, I hope you will be too!" Sim says of the track. You can find out for yourself and watch the "Obsession" video on YouTube.

"Obsession" follows Sim's 2022 debut solo album, Hideous Bastard. His xx bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Jamie xx have also put out solo records.

The xx's most recent album is 2017's I See You. The "Crystalised" trio said in March that they were working in the studio together.

