X Ambassadors release new single, "Happy People"

X Ambassadors have premiered a new song called "Happy People."

The track is the "Renegades" outfit's first release as part of their new record deal with Virgin Music. It features guest vocals from Teddy Swims and Jac Ross.

In a statement, frontman Sam Nelson says that "Happy People" is "about struggling to maintain your own health and happiness while constantly being assaulted with images of everyone else's seemingly perfect lives."

"This is something we all come up against every day, just looking down on our phones," Nelson continues. "Having the opportunity to work with Teddy and Jack on this song was a transcendent experience with both of them."

You can listen to "Happy People" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Happy People" follows X Ambassadors' 2021 album, The Beautiful Liar, and is part of their continuing (Eg) collaborative project.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.