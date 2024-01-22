X Ambassadors announce US tour supporting upcoming ﻿'Townie' ﻿album

X Ambassadors have announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, Townie.

The headlining outing kicks off May 4 in San Diego and wraps up June 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales throughout the week.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit XAmbassadors.com.

Townie, the fourth XA album and the follow-up to 2021's The Beautiful Liar, drops April 5. Lead single "No Strings" is out now.

