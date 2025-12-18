Woman at center of viral kiss cam moment at Coldplay concert breaks silence

Kristin Cabot, the woman at the center of the viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert earlier this year, is breaking her silence.

Cabot, 53, told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday that the video — filmed at the July 16 Coldplay concert in Boston by a fellow concertgoer and shared on TikTok — and the ensuing scandal deeply impacted her life.

The viral incident led to Cabot's resignation from the tech company Astronomer, where she previously served as the head of HR, as well as the resignation of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was also seen in the viral video.

Cabot told the Times she wanted to speak out now to set the record straight and share her side of the story.

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it's not nothing," she said. "I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay."

The mom of two, who said she was newly separated from her husband at the time of the incident, added, "I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don't have to be threatened to be killed for them."

In the viral video, Cabot and Byron, who both worked at Astronomer at the time, are seen embracing on a VIP balcony before realizing their faces are being shown on the concert Jumbotron. Cabot quickly covers her face with her hands as Byron ducks out of frame.

Coldplay's Chris Martin is heard in the video commenting on the pair's reactions, saying, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy. I'm not quite sure."

