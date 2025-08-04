Wolf Alice teases new ﻿'The Clearing'﻿ track, 'White Horses'

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Wolf Alice is teasing another new song off their upcoming album, The Clearing.

The track is called "White Horses" and appears to feature drummer Joel Amey on lead vocals. It'll premiere on Wednesday, and you can hear a preview now via Wolf Alice's Facebook.

"White Horses" will be the third song to be released off The Clearing, following lead single "Bloom Baby Bloom" and closing track "The Sofa."

The Clearing, the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend, is due out Aug. 22.

Wolf Alice will launch a U.S. tour in September.

