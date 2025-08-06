Wolf Alice shares new ﻿'The Clearing' ﻿track, 'White Horses'

'The Clearing' album artwork. Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Wolf Alice has shared a new song called "White Horses," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Clearing.

"White Horses" begins with lead vocals from drummer Joel Amey before frontwoman Ellie Rowsell's voice comes in.

"It's about discovering your own version of home and the different forms 'family' can take," reads a post on Wolf Alice's Instagram. "I wanted a way to say thank you to the people around me and the only way to do that is on a rock song with ya best mates."

You can watch the "White Horses" lyric video on YouTube.

The Clearing, the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend, is due out Aug. 22. It also includes the single "Bloom Baby Bloom."

Wolf Alice will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

