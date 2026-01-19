Wolf Alice playing England's Eden Sessions concert

Ellie Rowsell and Wolf Alice perform at the "Mercury Music Awards 2025" at the Utilita Arena on October 16, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Wolf Alice has joined the lineup for England's Eden Sessions concert series.

Eden Sessions take place at the Eden Project in Cornwall, which is described as a "beautiful global garden where you can rediscover the natural world." Wolf Alice's set will take place on June 16.

"Sooo excited to be playing down in Cornwall at the Eden Project this year!" the "Bloom Baby Bloom" outfit says in a Facebook post. "It's one we've wanted to do for some time and in such a beautiful place."

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit EdenSessions.com.

Other artists playing Eden Sessions concerts include Bastille, Snow Patrol and Pixies.

