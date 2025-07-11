Wolf Alice lies on 'The Sofa' with latest ﻿'The Clearing' ﻿track

Columbia Records
By Josh Johnson

Wolf Alice has premiered a new song called "The Sofa," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Clearing.

In the lyrics, frontwoman Ellie Rowsell sings, "Just let me lie here on the sofa/ And put the reruns on TV," a very relatable feeling, to be sure.

You can listen to "The Sofa," perhaps while lying on the sofa yourself, now via digital outlets.

The Clearing, the fourth Wolf Alice album and the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend, drops Aug. 22. It also includes the lead single "Bloom Baby Bloom."

Wolf Alice will launch a U.S. tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

