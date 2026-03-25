Wolf Alice, Florence + the Machine & more nominated for 2026 Ivor Novello Awards

'The Clearing' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Wolf Alice and Florence + the Machine are among the nominees for the 2026 Ivor Novello Awards.

The prestigious ceremony honors the best in songwriting and composing by British and Irish artists.

Wolf Alice's 2025 album The Clearing is up for best album, while its song "The Sofa" will compete in the best song musically and lyrically category.

Florence + the Machine's "Everybody Scream," the title track off their 2025 album, is also nominated for best song musically and lyrically.

Other nominees include Gorillaz's "Damascus" for best contemporary song, and Lola Young and Myles Smith's respective breakout singles, "Messy" and "Stargazing," for most performed work. Coldplay's enduring hit "Viva La Vida" is nominated for most performed work, as well.

The 2026 Ivor Novello Awards will be held May 21 in London.

In other U.K. awards news, Sam Fender will receive the prize for best live act at the 2026 O2 Silver Clef Awards, taking place July 9 in London.

The annual ceremony is presented by the charity Nordoff and Robbins, which provides music therapy services to vulnerable and isolated people in the U.K.

"It's an honour to receive the Best Live Act Award at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards," Fender says. "I'm so lucky to do this as a job. This award is especially meaningful because of the incredible work in music that Nordoff and Robbins do."

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