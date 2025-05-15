Wolf Alice drops first single from upcoming fourth album, 'The Clearing'

Wolf Alice is back with a brand-new album, The Clearing, which is due out Aug. 29.

The London quartet is giving fans their first taste of the record with the release of the new single "Bloom Baby Bloom," described as "an arresting ode to growth, evolution and expansion in life, music and art."

"I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman," singer Ellie Rowsell shares. "I've used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the 'girl singer in band' trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it's been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don't feel like I need to prove that I'm a musician."

"Bloom Baby Bloom" is available now. The accompanying video, from alt-pop director Colin Solal Cardo, is on YouTube.

The Clearing is Wolf Alice's fourth studio album and the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend. It is available for preorder now.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

