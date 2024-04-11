WILLOW announces new album, 'empathogen,' featuring St. Vincent

WILLOW has announced a new album, featuring a guest spot from St. Vincent.
The record is called empathogen and is due out May 3. The "Los Ageless" artist appears on a track called "pain for fun."
Empathogen is the follow-up to 2022's <COPINGMECHANISM>. It includes the previously released song "symptom of life." A second cut, titled "b i g f e e l i n g s," is out now via digital outlets.
Here's the empathogen track list:
"home" feat. Jon Batiste
"ancient girl"
"symptom of life"
"the fear is not real"
"false self"
"pain for fun" feat. St. Vincent
"no words 1&2"
"down"
"run!"
"between i and she"
"'i know that face.'"
"b i g f e e l i n g s"
