WILLOW announces new album, 'empathogen,' featuring St. Vincent

WILLOW has announced a new album, featuring a guest spot from St. Vincent.

The record is called empathogen and is due out May 3. The "Los Ageless" artist appears on a track called "pain for fun."

Empathogen is the follow-up to 2022's <COPINGMECHANISM>. It includes the previously released song "symptom of life." A second cut, titled "b i g f e e l i n g s," is out now via digital outlets.

Here's the empathogen track list:

"home" feat. Jon Batiste

"ancient girl"

"symptom of life"

"the fear is not real"

"false self"

"pain for fun" feat. St. Vincent

"no words 1&2"

"down"

"run!"

"between i and she"

"'i know that face.'"

"b i g f e e l i n g s"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.