Will Butler nominated for 2024 Tony Awards with ﻿'Stereophonic'

Ex-Arcade Fire member Will Butler is nominated in two categories for the 2024 Tony Awards thanks to his work on the Broadway play Stereophonic.

Butler will compete in the Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre and Best Orchestrations categories. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne's Here Lives Love musical is also up for Best Original Score.

Stereophonic, not to be confused with the Welsh band Stereophonics, tells the story of a fictional rock band in the 1970s and features original music and lyrics by Butler. It earned a total of 13 Tony nominations, tied for most among all productions.

The 2024 Tony Awards will take place June 16.

Butler, the younger brother of Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, left the band in 2021. He released a new album with the band Sister Squares in 2023.

