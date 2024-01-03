Will The Black Keys release a new album in 2024? "Maybe"

Could we be getting a new Black Keys album in 2024?

The "Lonely Boy" duo celebrated the arrival of the new year with a video skit on Instagram, in which a hungover Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney recount their resolutions for 2024, among them being "release a new album."

At first, Auerbach replies with a quick "no" before softening up with a "maybe."

In case you're wondering, their other potential New Year's resolutions also include "practice more" and "smoke less weed," both of which get a hard pass.

The Black Keys' most recent album is 2022's Dropout Boogie. They told NME in 2023 that they were working on an "epic album that's our best record for sure," adding that the effort is "clearly a collaborative thing." Noel Gallagher later shared that he was among those collaborators.

