Wilco details new album, ﻿'Cousin'

By Josh Johnson

Wilco has announced a new album called Cousin.

The 13th studio effort from Jeff Tweedy and company — and the follow-up to 2022's Cruel Country — arrives September 29. You can listen to the first single, "Evicted," now via digital outlets.

"I'm cousin to the world," Tweedy says. "I don't feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I'm a cousin by marriage."

Cousin is an especially fitting name for a Wilco album nowadays, given their presence on the soundtrack for The Bear. We can only assume they chose Cousin after trying out Yes, Chef and Behind!

Here's the Cousin track list:

"Infinite Surprise"
"Ten Dead"
"Levee"
"Evicted"
"Sunlight Ends"
"A Bowl and a Pudding"
"Cousin"
"Pittsburgh"
"Soldier Child"
"Meant to Be"

