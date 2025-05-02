The White Stripes' ﻿Get Behind Me Satan﻿ to be reissued on vinyl for 20th anniversary

The White Stripes' 2005 album Get Behind Me Satan is getting the vinyl reissue treatment in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The two-LP set arrives June 27, and is pressed on red smoke and clear with red and black smoke vinyl.

Get Behind Me Satan will officially turn 20 on June 7. Coming off of 2003's Elephant, which spawned the guitar anthem "Seven Nation Army," Get Behind Me Satan looked at first like it would be following in the footsteps of its predecessor with the thumping lead single, "Blue Orchid." However, as a whole the album turned out to be more of an acoustic and piano-driven affair.

In January, Jack White's Third Man Records announced Get Behind Me Satan XX, a companion set that includes demos, alternate takes and live recordings from the Get Behind Me Satan era. The package was exclusive to members of the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

In other White Stripes happenings, the band was selected for induction with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The 2025 induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

