White Reaper announces split single & tour dates with Spiritual Cramp

Blue Grape Music

By Josh Johnson

White Reaper has announced a split single and tour dates with the punk band Spiritual Cramp.

The single will arrive on seven-inch vinyl on May 16. You can listen to the collaborative track "Whatever You Say Man" now via digital outlets.

"This is a funny song for me," says Spiritual Cramp's Mike Bingham. "I feel like I should start this blurb off with the disclaimer that I am not usually a depressed person. But, sometimes on a day where I start writing lyrics for a song, I am. Some days I wake up and I look around at all the beauty of the world and I'm moved to tears and overwhelmed with gratitude. Some days I wish I never woke up. This song is about what it feels like to wake up on the wrong side of the bed."

Meanwhile, the tour includes stops in Boston on June 17, New York City on June 19, Philadelphia on June 20 and Washington, D.C., on June 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

For more info, visit WhiteReaperUSA.com.

