White Reaper announces 2026 tour dates

White Reaper has announced a 2026 U.S. tour in support of their latest album, Only Slightly Empty.

The trek launces March 14 in Chicago and concludes with a hometown show May 16 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WhiteReaperUSA.com.

Only Slightly Empty was released in September. It's the follow-up to 2023's Asking for a Ride.

