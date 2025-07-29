While not the Black Eyed Peas, Bush's new album '﻿I Beat Loneliness'﻿ isn't about 'doom-and-gloom'

Bush's new album is called I Beat Loneliness, though its title is more aspirational than it is celebratory. As frontman Gavin Rossdale tells ABC Audio, the record reflects "what it is like to be human in 2025."

That includes tackling the subject of mental health, which Rossdale feels is "really important."

"Girls have always been traditionally really good at talking, the ones that I know," Rossdale laughs. "A lot of the dudes I know can barely put sentences together about what's going on internally. And so I just wanted to debunk that and give people the strength to communicate with each other and to feel less alone."

The resulting songs are among the heaviest in Bush's catalog, furthering Rossdale's belief that he's "no good at good-time party music."

"I'm not the Black Eyed Peas," he quips, though he adds that he's "not about doom-and-gloom" with I Beat Loneliness.

"I do think that there is sort of crevices of life that people don't investigate enough," Rossdale says. "For me, that's been really fertile ground."

I Beat Loneliness is out now, and Bush is playing songs off the record during their ongoing arena tour with Shinedown.

"Probably too many," Rossdale says. "It's a really dumb move to be playing songs in huge buildings that people don't know, but we like being dumb, and taking on dumb and finding the smart in dumb."

More sincerely, he adds, "I just feel so strongly about this record that I wanted to represent it."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.