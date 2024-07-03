Which '90s rock song made Darius Rucker jealous?

While Hootie & the Blowfish were racking up huge hits in the '90s, like "Only Wanna Be With You," there was one particular song of the era that frontman Darius Rucker wishes he wrote.

Speaking with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Rucker shares that he and his Hootie bandmates were jealous of the Stone Temple Pilots track "Interstate Love Song."

"It just sounded perfect on the radio and it was so hard," Rucker says. "You know, why can’t we play that?"

Flash forward some 30 years and Hootie is covering "Interstate Love Song" during their current tour.

"Now I guess we’re just old dudes. We play whatever we want to play," Rucker says. "So I love rocking that song."

Hootie's tour also features another '90s alt vet on the bill, Collective Soul. The outing continues July 10 in Denver.

