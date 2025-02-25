When We Were Young 2025 expands to second day

C3 Presents
By Josh Johnson

When We Were Young 2025 has added a second day.

After the initially scheduled Oct. 18 date sold out, organizers have announced that the same lineup will play again on Oct. 19. Both days take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

A presale for Oct. 19 begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT. You can sign up for a code via WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

WWWY 2025 will be headlined by blink-182 and the reunited Panic! at the Disco. The bill also includes The Offspring, Weezer, Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, The Used and Yellowcard.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

